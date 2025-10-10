A Worker Said She Makes Twice As Much As The Minimum Wage And She Still Can’t Afford Anything

Stories like the one you’re about to hear are a good reminder that the economy seems to be in limbo these days.

And one thing is for sure…the American economy definitely isn’t working for everyone.

A woman named Drew posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about her financial situation…and it ain’t pretty, folks…

Drew said, “For whoever wants to know what it’s like being young in 2025, here it is. I just got off an 8-hour shift at work, where I make double minimum wage in my state. I hop in my car, check my banking account. Cool, I’ve got $50 to last me till next week.”

She continued, “Then I remember, oh ****, I have to run to Walmart because the wire in my bra snapped. I don’t have underwear because it keeps going missing. My eyelash curler broke, and I have no food. I bought four things, four ******* things, and it came out to $40!”

Drew added, “But I hop my depressed *** back in my car and I look at my banking app again. Oh, cool, I’ve got $10 now to last me till next week. I try to drive, but my car keeps misfiring. I can’t afford to fix that.”

Drew continued, “So I keep on parking, turning off my car, turning it back on until it decides to act right. Thirty minutes later, I’m finally heading home to my four roommates. I pay $850 a month. Now given that’s everything included, but $850 a month with four roommates.”

She added, “Remember back in the good old days when a man could afford to feed, raise, house his family, on minimum wage? And he had a second family on the side, who he also housed, fed, and raised? You know what I say to all that? **** you!”

Drew addressed earlier generations and said, “You guys had it so ******* easy, and then you destroyed everything behind you. **** you.”

Times are tough out there these days, no doubt about it…

