A Young Cashier Thought He Was Just Ringing Up Groceries, But An Older Woman Turned It Into A Lesson On Manners

Working at a cash register means enduring every type of customer personality out there.

For one young cashier, it only took one confusing encounter to realize not everyone plays by the same rules of courtesy.

Read on for the full story.

Starting working since May as a cashier. My first “rude” customer experience I’m 19, and I’m a cashier in Canada. The city I live in is mostly filled with really nice people. This was my first job, and I had my first ever rude customer, who caught me off guard.

Their interaction went something like this.

Me: Hi Old lady: (silence) Some people don’t say hi back, which I don’t mind at all. Me: How are you?

The cashier tries to give the woman the benefit of the doubt, but she continues to be rude.

I say that in case maybe she didn’t hear me, and I’m just being polite. OL: (silence) At this point, I know she isn’t much of a talker. I’m completely fine with this—many people are like this. Me: So your total comes to [..]. Go ahead.

She then put in her card the wrong way, and had to readjust her card. No problems so far.

Soon, she finally speaks up.

The receipt is printed. And as I’m about to hand it to her, she says— OL: Something something (couldn’t hear her) thank you? (She had this death stare) Me: Pardon? OL: Won’t you say thank you?

This really threw this cashier for a loop, but regardless, they try to comply.

Usually, as soon as I give the customer their receipt, I say “Have a good day” or “Good night.” So I was REALLY confused. Me: (Super confused look) Uhh… Okay… Thank youuuu (sarcasm). Have a good day! (obvious sarcasm)

Of course, this isn’t good enough for the customer.

OL: Unbelievable. The two other customers in line behind her laughed at the whole thing after she left. I don’t think she was extremely rude compared to what I’ve seen here. But it was the first experience that truly caught me off guard, lol.

Pretty hypocritical of this customer to be getting on anyone else for their manners.

What did Reddit make of this puzzling reaction?

Some customers are always on the lookout for the upper hand.

This is about way more than just a simple greeting.

Customer expectations of retail workers are often sky high.

Child customers can be much more polite.

Sure, it may not have been the weirdest moment, but it sure did leave them scratching their heads.

At least they got a funny story out of it.

