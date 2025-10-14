Adult Child Was Out Of Work And Struggling To Stay Afloat, So When Their Dad Pressured Them To Donate More To A Friend’s Fundraiser, It Left Them Feeling Unfairly Guilty

Supporting loved ones in tough times is important, but it doesn’t mean sacrificing your own stability.

After losing their job, one person faced increased pressure from their family to donate to their best friend’s fundraiser.

But when they couldn’t, it threw them into a crisis that left them wondering where their loyalties should truly lie.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for wanting to be in a more stable financial position before donating to my friend’s fundraiser? So a while ago, my best friend’s house got flooded, and he lost a bunch of essentials, including his washer, dryer, and water heater. And ever since, I wanted to donate money to him to help him.

But this person is kinda running low on funds right now.

However, I’ve been out of a job since last August, and I was trying to find a job so that I at least have a source of income before I do this. The plan was to donate $100 to his fundraiser every month until he can get his stuff replaced.

Their family isn’t exactly helping the situation.

However, my dad’s been on my tail about donating to him and pressuring me while I was feeling overwhelmed. He knew I was overwhelmed about my job situation, but he still kept pressuring me even though that’s one of the primary reasons I was looking for a job.

Their family’s pressure is hitting them in a tough spot.

And my fear of being a bad friend is one of my biggest insecurities, so for my dad to harp on that just really hurt. But at the same time, I wonder if maybe I could’ve been doing more than I am now. I did recently land a job at Walmart, and I plan to donate $100 to my friend’s fundraiser once I start it.

They start wondering just how guilty they should feel about all this.

But I’m wondering if I’m being a bad friend after all, since this friend has done so much for me and I feel like the least I could do is donate to him. AITA here?

No one should have to have their family breathing down their neck while also being concerned about where their next paycheck is coming from.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe there’s another way this person could help their friend?

It’s impossible to give money that you don’t have.

It’s best to just be honest with their friend about their limits.

This person is already being way more generous than any reasonable person would expect them to be.

Their heart was in the right place, even if they didn’t have the means to donate right away.

Caring shouldn’t mean bankrupting yourself to prove a point.

