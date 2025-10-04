After Being Forced To Ask Customers If They Need Help All The Time, This Worker Was A Customer At Another Store, So She Complained About The Policy To Management To Try To Get It Changed

In most cases when you are out shopping, you are either just browsing around or you know exactly what you are looking for.

It can be really annoying when an employee thinks they need to ask you if you need help every few minutes.

That is what the retail worker in this story was forced to do, so when an employee called out the manager for it, she was so happy that she returned the favor at another store years later.

Customer has my back about annoying policy, years later I return the sentiment. Okay so one of my biggest pet peeves when I worked retail was my manager’s insistence that I had to check up on the customers like every 5 minutes.

Customers hate it when employees won’t leave them alone.

The store I worked in was small enough that you could see everyone and what they are doing from the register. It was especially annoying when I had stuff to do behind the register. So this instance, several years ago, I’m in the store, and it’s very slow. No one is in there at that moment. But inventory is in so I have something to do.

Greeting a customer is important.

Someone walks in, I greet them “Hey my name is Sam, let me know if you need anything lists some sales.” The customer’s like okay, and they go about browsing. Manager comes out from the back, probably not even 10 minutes later. Walks over to me and ask if I helped the one person in the store.

She did more than enough already.

I told him I greeted him and if he needed anything, to come get me. Doesn’t satisfy my manager, so I am forced to walk up to the guy and ask him, again, not even 10 minutes have gone by, if he needs help. He says no, he’s just looking around and seeing what’s on sale. I leave him alone and he continues to wander about the store. Only roughly 5 minutes go by, when my manager himself walks up to the guy and ask him if he needs help.

I would hate this and would likely just leave.

Dude is now clearly annoyed but politely tells my manager he’s fine on his own. Manager comes over to the register and stands next to me. Just a little over 5 minutes goes by, and he tells me to go again and ask if the guy needs help! I walk over to him, and I can clearly tell him om his face he’s ultra annoyed.

Honestly, that would be pretty funny.

So I say low enough that my manager can’t hear “Hey I’m sorry I know you don’t need help but he’s making me ask.” The guy is still annoyed, but there’s a look of understanding now. So he goes rather loudly so my manager can hear “Thanks I’m fine! I don’t need help! If I do I can find you, I’m not a baby who needs to be walked around the store!”

Finally, the manager got the hint.

I smile and go back to the register, where my manager is standing there now with this look I can’t even describe. But he finally goes to the back and for the rest of the day he didn’t bother me about bothering customers. Cut to present day.

Now she is doing the shopping.

I’m a customer, wandering the mall. I go into a clothing store. There’s like four people working there. I’m greeted and proceed to wander the store, because I’m just browsing. I’m barely in the store for 10 minutes, and every single worker there has come up to me and asked me if I needed help. After 2 of them had come up for a second time. I finally go “You know what? I’m not okay, could you get your manager please?” The girl I asked, looks confused but goes and gets a manager. Manager comes out middle with that standard overly strained customer service smile, and ask me what’s wrong.

I bet the workers were relieved.

I told her that I’m annoyed with the fact that I’m basically being followed around the store. I don’t need to be asked 20 times if I need help. If I need help, I can find someone. I’m just browsing, and all this badgering is making the experience very less enjoyable, and now I don’t want to shop here anymore.

But will the manager actually learn from this? I doubt it.

I understand that this is a policy you guys make your employees do, but I’m letting you know right now it’s a very bad policy. I’m going to leave now, and I want you to know it’s because of that. Her smile very much dims and it’s clear on her face she’s trying to process a proper sentence to respond.

Oh, those employees love this!

Meanwhile, I noticed a little off to my left, two employees watching us, both smirking and smiling, one doing their best to hold in laughter. And the other one is quickly texting on their phone, I’m assuming to some kind of sales associate group chat or a friend. Before the manager can finish her apology, I just politely tell her I’m leaving again, and exit the store.

Loss prevention is one thing, harassing customers is another.

Also, I know some stores do this to prevent theft. But you don’t need to hound your customers.

Honestly, I love this story. I hate it when stores are so pushy like this.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is someone who is happy she talked to the manager.

This commenter says constantly asking customers if they need help does not prevent theft.

Why would they need to leave?

This person avoids stores that do this.

They can watch without interacting.

Harassing customers is no way to drive sales.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.