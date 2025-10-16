After Using Kristin Ess’ Shampoo For A While, She Says Her Hair Is Falling Out Of Her Head
by Ben Auxier
Kristin Ess is an influencer with a line of beauty products which are widely available, though definitely not cheap.
So you’d hope they’d work well.
Or at least better than they did for TikTok user @g00ch____:</
“My hair after using Kristin Ess for literally one week,” reads the caption.
You can see it thinning.
“It’s cool, I didn’t want my hair anyway!” reads the description.
@g00ch____
Its cool i didnt want my hair anway !! #kristenesshair #hairloss #kristenshampo
Some had other suggestions.
Or had had VERY different, positive results.
Apparently it smells amazing?
But there are some complaints out there.
Hang onto your hats, I guess.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.