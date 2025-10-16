October 16, 2025 at 10:55 am

After Using Kristin Ess’ Shampoo For A While, She Says Her Hair Is Falling Out Of Her Head

by Ben Auxier

A girl demonstrating her hair loss

TikTok/g00ch____

Kristin Ess is an influencer with a line of beauty products which are widely available, though definitely not cheap.

So you’d hope they’d work well.

Or at least better than they did for TikTok user @g00ch____:</

A girl demonstrating her hair loss

TikTok/g00ch____

“My hair after using Kristin Ess for literally one week,” reads the caption.

A girl demonstrating her hair loss

TikTok/g00ch____

You can see it thinning.

A girl demonstrating her hair loss

TikTok/g00ch____

“It’s cool, I didn’t want my hair anyway!” reads the description.

@g00ch____

Its cool i didnt want my hair anway !! #kristenesshair #hairloss #kristenshampo

♬ The Bug Collector – BEN SCOTT

Some had other suggestions.

2025 09 06 18 06 49 After Using Kristin Ess Shampoo For A While, She Says Her Hair Is Falling Out Of Her Head

Or had had VERY different, positive results.

2025 09 06 18 07 01 After Using Kristin Ess Shampoo For A While, She Says Her Hair Is Falling Out Of Her Head

Apparently it smells amazing?

2025 09 06 18 07 20 After Using Kristin Ess Shampoo For A While, She Says Her Hair Is Falling Out Of Her Head

But there are some complaints out there.

2025 09 06 18 07 29 After Using Kristin Ess Shampoo For A While, She Says Her Hair Is Falling Out Of Her Head

Hang onto your hats, I guess.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter