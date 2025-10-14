Airline Passenger On A Long Flight Asked The Woman Behind Her To Remove Her Feet From Her Seat, But She Refused Until She Raised Her Voice Four Hours Later

There’s nothing worse when traveling than someone kicking your seat… But this situation comes close.

What would you do if the person behind you on a long flight rested their feet comfortably right by your side?

The woman who posted this story asked (maybe too) politely for the person to remove their feet from her seat, but they didn’t until she raised her voice.

Should she have just endured the seemingly small annoyance for the entire flight?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling the woman behind me on a long flight to move her feet off my seat? I was recently on an 8hr flight from the Middle East to London. The woman behind me had her feet, shoes and all, propped up on the back of my seat, wedged into the narrow gap between the window and the seat.

The first time I tried to address it, I just pointed to her feet and said, “Excuse me?” She immediately snapped, “What?? WHATT??” in a really rude tone.

So she waited.

I was so taken aback that I just sank back into my seat and said nothing. She kept her feet there the entire time. After about 4 hours of this, I’d had enough. I stood up on my seat, turned around, and told her to move her feet. She started arguing with me, but this time I raised my voice.

The woman’s partner even intervened.

I think she didn’t expect me to push back, because eventually her partner (who had been laughing at my earlier attempt) told her to remove her feet, and she reluctantly did. For context: I had already been traveling 6+ hours from Asia before this flight. I had a massive headache, and every time I leaned my head toward the window to sleep, I was terrified my hair would touch her shoes (I have OCD about that sort of thing). I couldn’t rest the whole time until she finally moved them. AITA?

She finally stood up for herself and it worked. Good for her!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

This could’ve been handled better.

Simple like that.

A less friendly suggestion.

Nope.

Common sense is a lost art.

Preach!

Yup.

She was in the wrong for being too tolerant of disrespectful behavior.

