All Of The Disabled Parking Spots Were Taken, So A Driver Parked In An Expectant Mother Parking Spot Instead

Imagine going shopping with your disabled mother but all of the disabled parking spots are taken. Would you wait for one of the disabled spots to open up or park in a regular parking spot?

In today’s story, this person chooses a third option, parking in an expectant mother parking spot even though nobody in the car was an expectant mother.

Was that the wrong thing to do or a good alternative to a disabled parking spot?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for parking in expectant mother parking? I was at Walmart with my mom who is disabled and has disabled parking. There was no disabled parking available. The only close parking was for expectant mothers and families, so I parked there instead of driving around.

A stranger decided to interfere.

Some guy called me out saying he would call mall security. I told him my mother is disabled and has the disabled parking as well. This guy double downed and said it didn’t matter. I ended up flipping him off, showing him the parking pass. AITA?

He’s not mall security, so who cares what he says? This person’s mom needed a close parking spot, and the disabled spots were taken.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A pregnant mom weighs in.

This person thinks disabled parking is more important than expectant mother parking.

Here’s a similar thought.

Another person urges OP not to worry about the man’s comments.

Morally and legally, this person thinks parking there was perfectly fine.

People really need to mind their own business.

