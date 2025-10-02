An Employee Told Her That Her Reusable Bags Were Washable, And Now She Is Embarrassed That She Never Cleaned Them

Reusable grocery bags are convenient and an easy way to help reduce the use of single-use plastics each day.

While shopping at Trader Joe’s, this young woman was told that her bags were washable, and now she is embarrassed.

She tells the story, which starts out with her saying, “Ok, so I just went to Trader Joe’s and now I am very confused, because I remembered to bring my reusable bags. And the lady who was ringing up all my groceries reached for the bags and she said, ‘Oh, these are just the best bags.'”

Everything seems normal so far.

She went on, “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I love them so much, LOL.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, and they wash so well too…'”

The TikToker then just gives a look of confusion to the camera.

She continues with the story, saying, “Sorry, what? They wash well? Are we washing grocery bags now? Am I disgusting? It has never once crossed my mind to wash a grocery bag. Are you guys washing them?”

I can see why this would be awkward!

She ends the story by saying, “Is everybody washing them except for me? Or is it just that lady, and if it is just that lady, what happened to her grocery bags that makes her feel like they need to go through the wash? What in the world?”

I can see how they could get sticky or dirty if fruit or something was in them.

And they do come in contact with food, so washing them occasionally makes sense.

Check out the full video below to see what you think for yourself.

The people in the comments have a lot to say about this situation.

This person says that people should absolutely wash them!

Here is someone who washes the canvas ones.

This former cashier says sometimes they do need to be washed.

Keep those bags clean!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!