October 14, 2025 at 4:55 am

An Interior Decorator Shared The Five Things He Thinks Make Houses Look Ugly

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about interior decorating

TikTok/@nicolasfairford

Well, tell us how you really feel!

An interior designer named Nicolas talked to TikTokkers about the give things that he thinks don’t belong in his house…or any house.

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@nicolasfairford

Nicolas started by saying that TVs are a no-no in his world.

He said, “It is just an ugly black box and I don’t want it in my house to disturb the flow and the beauty.”

The TikTokker then called microwaves “a huge metal box that just takes up too much space.”

Nicolas added that he cooks every day, so he doesn’t see the point in having one.

He then said that people shouldn’t have laundry drying all over their houses.

Nicolas showed viewers a spare room and he said, “The laundry goes in there, I close the door, never have to look at it.”

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@nicolasfairford

Nicolas then said that he thinks overhead lighting is a bad idea because it “kills the vibe” and it makes people look less attractive. He suggested, “Lamps all around the room. Little pools of light to cast a nice glow.”

Finally, the TikTokker said that people should ditch unused candles that are just sitting around.

He said, “I always advise just to light them just for an hour or so. Even if you never light it again, it looks used. It looks a lot better.”

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@nicolasfairford

Let’s take a look at the video.

@nicolasfairford

What 5 things would you never have in your home? #Interior #home #stylesnap

♬ original sound – Nicolas Fairford

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 9.29.02 AM An Interior Decorator Shared The Five Things He Thinks Make Houses Look Ugly

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 9.29.26 AM An Interior Decorator Shared The Five Things He Thinks Make Houses Look Ugly

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 9.29.37 AM An Interior Decorator Shared The Five Things He Thinks Make Houses Look Ugly

I think a lot of people would be afraid to let this guy into their houses…

Categories: STORIES
