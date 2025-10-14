An Interior Decorator Shared The Five Things He Thinks Make Houses Look Ugly

Well, tell us how you really feel!

An interior designer named Nicolas talked to TikTokkers about the give things that he thinks don’t belong in his house…or any house.

Nicolas started by saying that TVs are a no-no in his world.

He said, “It is just an ugly black box and I don’t want it in my house to disturb the flow and the beauty.”

The TikTokker then called microwaves “a huge metal box that just takes up too much space.”

Nicolas added that he cooks every day, so he doesn’t see the point in having one.

He then said that people shouldn’t have laundry drying all over their houses.

Nicolas showed viewers a spare room and he said, “The laundry goes in there, I close the door, never have to look at it.”

Nicolas then said that he thinks overhead lighting is a bad idea because it “kills the vibe” and it makes people look less attractive. He suggested, “Lamps all around the room. Little pools of light to cast a nice glow.”

Finally, the TikTokker said that people should ditch unused candles that are just sitting around.

He said, “I always advise just to light them just for an hour or so. Even if you never light it again, it looks used. It looks a lot better.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

I think a lot of people would be afraid to let this guy into their houses…

