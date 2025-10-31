An Upset Shopper Cried In Their Car In A Grocery Store Parking Lot, And They Turned Away A Woman Who Tried To Approach Their Car

When you gotta cry, just let it all out.

AITA for aggressively shooing away a stranger for walking toward my car while I cried in a supermarket parking lot? “My dad passed away 2 months ago after a battle with pancreatic cancer, so crying randomly is kind of a thing lately.

I had just finished shopping when a wave of sadness hit, so I ran to the car for a quick cry before heading home. Across the parking lot I could see a man in the driver’s seat of a minivan staring at me. All of a sudden the back door of the van slides open and a woman steps out and makes her way towards me- full eye contact and heading right for my door.

It wasn’t clear by her body language what her intentions were but I wasn’t really interested in finding out so I did my best to put on a scary face and shooed her aggressively. She did turn and walk away but her expression read something like “okay, jerk” and now that I’m calm I’m second guessing my immediate reaction. I know it’s probably best to air on the side of caution but she might think twice about helping next time she sees someone in distress, and that time they might really need the help. Am I the *******?”

