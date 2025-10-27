Angry Customer At An Amusement Park Wanted A Part-Time Artist To Tell Them The Directions To A Store, But He Had No Idea Where The Store Was, So He Had to Go Around With Paint On His Hands To Find The Store

Some people can really get your nerves panicked!

This guy shares how a customer at an amusement park lost their mind when he told them he doesn’t know the directions to a store!

Check out the full story.

I know I’m working here, but I don’t work here So I work as an artist at a booth in a mall with an indoor amusement park. The problem is that I don’t technically work there. I’m a subcontractor.

I show up and paint things and send an invoice to the booth owner at the end of the week. ETA: I was never given a tour, an orientation, hell I don’t even know the hours of the park that I work in. Sometimes the park closes for private events in the middle of my shift. I have no clue what’s going on.

I do my best to give people directions, but the sheer size of the place makes it impossible. There are 500 stores. I come in, do my job, and leave. Most people are very understanding, but some people absolutely lose their minds when I don’t know the answer to something. Angry, middle-aged Customer: “Where’s X store?”

Me: “I’m sorry, I’m not sure, but the kiosk by the escalator will be able to let you know!” Customer: “wth do you mean, how do you not know” Me: “well there are 500 stores and 5 miles of corridors, and I don’t get paid unless I’m painting.” Customer: “it’s ridiculous that employees don’t know their way around!”

Me: “well sir, I’m not an employee. I’m a subcontractor. This is like asking the gardener which drawer in the kitchen the silverware is in. I work here, but I don’t actually work here. And this place is so big, your best bet is going to be the kiosks. That’s what I use to find where I need to go, and I’m here all the time.” This analogy finally struck home and he got so apologetic so fast. I didn’t actually expect him to change his tune.

My other favorite regular occurrence: I have to wear black in the booth, and I wear an apron absolutely covered in paint. My hands are also usually covered in fluorescent paint. I look like I work as a butcher in wonderland. Whenever I leave on a break to go to a store, I’ll get people asking me for help, and say “sorry don’t work here.”

Them: “Oh, I thought because of the apron…” Me: “oh yeah that makes sense, but I don’t think they usually let employees at Old Navy walk around this filthy. I’d look for someone not covered in paint.” Cue the look of understanding slowly dawning on them as they look me up and down. Every time.

Why don’t people just ask if they have doubts about someone being a member of the staff?

