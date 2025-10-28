Apartment Landlord Evicted His Tenant Due To Repeated Vandalism Incidents, So The Family He Kicked Out Called Him Evil

Everyone deserves to live in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood.

This man owns an apartment building and manages tenants in his units.

He noticed that there had been repeated vandalism incidents involving the daughter of one of his tenants.

This became costly, stressful, and unsafe for everyone, so he needed to make a tough decision.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

AITAH for giving tenants notice because the building keeps being vandalized because of their daughter? I have a 4-unit apartment building that I also live in. Recently, we’ve been having a lot of vandalism (broken windows, spray paint, and etc.). This was due to the daughter of one of my tenants. There have been at least 6 incidents in the last month (that I know of). Several before that.

This man had to deal with the cost and stress of fixing the vandalism problems.

The girl, I guess, got in trouble with some other kids at school and is being targeted. They are good at concealing themselves or getting away fast. It’s a lot to have to deal with fixing all these issues and the cost of it. I can, of course, also make claims to my insurance. But I don’t want to have to constantly make claims because that will probably make my rates skyrocket.

He believes the best solution is to let the tenants go.

Also, to be honest, it makes me nervous having such destructive people targeting the place I live. I know my other tenants also feel unsafe. I felt the best solution was to get rid of these tenants. So, I gave them 30 days notice.

The tenants were upset and called him evil.

They’re especially upset about it because I’m putting more stress on them. On top of the stress they have dealing with the harassment their daughter is getting. The dad of the family actually said I am evil. But at this point, I feel like maybe it would be in everyone’s best interest for them to move, including them.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user makes a valid point.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

That does seem pretty cruel, says this one.

It sounds more serious than it looks.

Finally, here’s another honest opinion.

Protecting the community involves some difficult sacrifices.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.