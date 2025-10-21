Apparently People Are Using ChatGPT To Try To Cheat Their Way Through Escape Rooms, Because We’ve Officially Stopped Using Our Own Brains Entirely

It’s been much bemoaned already that artificial intelligence is meant to take over the tedious things no one wants to do, and instead it’s taking over all the quintessentially human experiences.

Education, communication, art, and now even…games?

Here’s the scoop from TikTok user @rebmasel:

“Found out today that people are going to escape rooms, you know those weekend, date night, friend group, quadruple date kind of situations? Where you willingly and voluntarily – for the fun of it all – walk into a room that you need to escape using clues and things around the room and blah blah blah, okay?”

“People are going to escape rooms and getting visibly frustrated, upset, angry, when they are trying to enter into ChatGPT how to get out of the room. In a room, puzzle, etcetera, that ChatGPT has never seen before, because it’s-it’s an escape room.”

“It’s an experience you pay for to go into. ChatGPT’s not gonna know. Why even go in? Why would you do that? It’s like going into a corn maze and wanting just a straight line to the end. That’s not fun.”

WHY?!

It’s systemic at this point.

It’s way too much.

And this is being corroborated by escape room employees.

I am genuinely afraid that entire generations are literally losing the ability to think because they have tools that can “think” for them.

It’s a dark path, y’all.

