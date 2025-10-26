Band Students Used A School Vending Machine After Lunch, But Got Yelled At By A Teacher Who Didn’t Realize They Weren’t Students There

It’s always awkward when someone scolds you for breaking a rule that doesn’t even apply to you.

So, what would you do if a teacher stormed up and told you off for using a vending machine, even though you didn’t even go to that school?

Would you quickly explain that you have permission? Or would you not know what to do?

In the following story, a visiting band student finds herself in this exact situation and freezes on the spot.

Here’s what happened.

Teacher yells at us for using vending machine after lunch hours, im not a student there [Meta] At the time this took place, I was at a band competition with my school, and we went to our neighbor’s school for competitions. Basically, we played and then ate lunch. So I asked my band teacher to go and get a bag of chips from the vending machine at Masheen and was told yes, but to take a partner, and I chose my friend. We will call her K for simplicity.

They finally found the machines.

M=Me, K= Trombone friend, and T=teacher (We spent a good 5 minutes trying to locate them) Me: Oh, here they are! K: Great, now, mug it and let’s go

As she was putting the money in, a teacher interrupted them.

I put the 20 dollar in, as everyone wanted me to get something, and I’m trying to remember what everyone wanted when it comes up. T: Stop! Lunch is over, so you should be in class! M (does some stammering): We ummm… (cut off when T reaches over to try to eject the money that we had put in when K stops her)

Finally, she realized her mistake.

K: I’m sorry, ma’am, but we are not students here. We are here for the band competition T (seamingly just now realizing we are not in uniform or have student ID badges as we were wearing all black and that is considered “too emo” for this school): Oh, Oh sorry. And she walked away

Too funny! The teacher didn’t look too far into that at first.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened here.

Maybe next time, she’ll think before yelling at someone.

