Barista Tells Customer She Isn’t Allowed To Give Her Extra Sugar For Her Matcha, But The Customer Insists And Then Gets Mad When She Tastes It

Working with customers means that you’re going to come across some very unreasonable and mean people.

Check out how this young person handled a ridiculous tantrum from a customer.

Woman refuses compromise then blames us This happened about 2 years ago when I worked at a boba shop. It was located in a mall and 1/2 of the only locations in our city. All employees, except managers, were teenagers or college students, ages ranging from 14-19.

But being young didn’t exclude them from a Karen encounter.

This day was pretty slow and it was just me and my coworker working that day. These two women come up and are starting to order, asking a few questions, but it’s normal. I was on cash and one of the ladies asks me if she can get extra sugar in the matcha milk. I tell her that our matcha powder is already a formulated powder with sugar in it, so we really aren’t allowed to put more sugar in it. (You’ll see why, it’s two different sugars. It’s stupid, but it’s our rules.)

Now the adult is starting to sound like a teen.

She starts getting an attitude, rudely asking why. So I politely explain that our sugar is a thick, syrupy cane sugar and we aren’t really allowed. She starts throwing a tantrum and makes a big deal out of picking a new drink. Panicked, me and my coworker, trying to people-please, tell her that we can put the sugar in for her and put it in our shakers, but the milk might turn out a little frothy. She says “No. no. It’s whatever,” all curt. Her friend is literally laughing at her tantrum at this point and trying to tell her to just compromise, but she’s getting a bigger attitude with her friend.

She wasn’t done with being rude.

So she settles for another drink and it’s time to pay. The tip question comes up on our tablet and I really don’t expect her to tip, or care if she does. But she does this dramatic snort-laugh and goes “Tuh!” before dramatically clicking what I know is the 0% option. Bet she felt so nice leaving with her drink knowing she made two teenage girls’ jobs harder!!🤗 It probably added more flavor to the drink!

