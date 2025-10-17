Beachgoers Are On A Holiday, But After The Wife Wants To Buy A New Swimsuit So She Won’t Have To Go Upstairs, They’re Fighting About Financial Responsibility

Holidays are a time when many of the regular rules in your life don’t apply.

You can go on a shopping trip, go out for cocktails, etc.

But not all purchases make sense.

See why this husband spoke out against his wife’s financial decisions.

AITAH for telling my wife that she’s fiscally irresponsible My wife and I have just returned from a holiday. Yesterday, we were having lunch by the hotel swimming pool when she decided that she wanted to go for a swim.

Then she did something strange and drastic.

But instead of going up stairs to our hotel room to put on her swimsuit, she said that she didn’t feel like going upstairs. She also said she wanted to buy a new swimsuit so she could just swim without having to take the stairs.

So it makes this part an even bigger head scratcher.

Keep in mind that the swimsuit that she had packed is itself brand new. Apart from having tried it on for size, she’s never worn it swimming. Reasonable behavior or not?

Here is what people are saying.

Maybe. I wonder if she has a mobility issue and he is leaving that out.

Good point. People in the store have touched it.

LOL a lighthouse.

Good theory. Now I want to see it.

That’s fair, but many people don’t care.

These two need to communicate better.

