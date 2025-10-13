Big Family Frustrates Clothing Store Cashier With Huge Piles, But It Gets Even Crazier When The Kids Want Candy

There are some people who steal the spotlight — but not for a good reason.

Imagine shopping in a store that has a lot of items on sale, and you see a family that it really taking advantage of the sale. I mean they’re buying the biggest pile of clothes you’ve ever seen.

That’s what one Redditor encountered on a recent shopping trip, but the family’s kids made it even crazier.

Read the story below to find out more.

A cringe-worthy family, as seen from the other side of the counter. I don’t work in the retail store I was in today, but I have the utmost sympathy for the poor two women that had to deal with the family I dealt with today.

There was a great sale going on, something about shirts and sweaters and pants being two dollars — the poor college student in me jumped all over it.

Some people piled on more than others.

I think, in total, I had about five items, but all were easy to check out, and my friend that was with me had one. There was only one register open and it was the Family From Hell’s massive pile of stuff. Context: the family was made up of all women; two young children, a 20-something, and an older lady. They were easily the trashiest looking family I’ve ever seen, and they were buying more clothes at this small clothing store than I had ever seen anyone buy there at one time. It ranged from boots to sweaters to underwear to pants and belts. It was mind-boggling.

Now, this is where things get rowdy.

So, I’m in line waiting behind this family. The children are positively SCREAMING about everything, and the older women are doing almost nothing to stop them. They’re picking up a bunch of stuff and throwing it on the ground…but [they’re] children. I can handle it, just please try and control your kids. The sales lady is trying her best to ring everything through quickly, but they keep finding more and more stuff to put on the counter. She starts doing all of the like things, and she gets to the pants.

And you’ll never believe what happens next…

Well, the 20-something says, “Well, I’m still wearing one (security tags and all!). Here’s the price tag. We just ripped it off, ’cause I’m gonna wear them out.” MFW, this lady doesn’t understand the woman can’t physically take the security tag off her butt while she’s wearing the pants. The lady looks like she’s in pain while doing this transaction.

Then, a woman shouts something unforgettable!

So, the kids finally decide they want some candy they see. The older woman says, “NO, YOU’RE NOT GETTING CANDY. THIS IS MY STUFF. I’M BUYING IT, AND YOU CAN’T HAVE ANY.”. …Alright, whatever floats your boat. But then continues to say, “WE’LL JUST GO BUY IT WITH FOOD STAMPS.”

Has Reddit ever seen something like this? Do commenters agree that this is wild behavior?

Let’s read the comments to get an idea of what people are thinking.

This family sure did liven up this store!

