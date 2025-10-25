Birthday Attendee Was Mistaken For A Trampoline Park Employee By An Angry Stranger, So The Stranger’s Wife Had To Drag Him Away In Embarrassment

Some unobservant people assume anyone in a polo shirt must be on the clock somewhere.

This dad certainly did, and his mistake led to one of the most awkward trampoline park moments imaginable.

Keep reading for the whole story!

Wrong place, wrong party Last year, I was at my niece’s birthday party at one of those trampoline parks. I was wearing a red polo because that’s just what I’d thrown on that morning.

This soon proved to be the wrong choice of attire.

While I was juggling a tray of pizza slices for the kids, a dad stomped up and started barking about how the “dodgeball ref” was being unfair to his son.

The birthday party attendee was stunned beyond belief.

I literally had one hand full of napkins, the other balancing a tray, and three kids hanging off my legs. I said, “Sir, I don’t work here.”

The customer revealed his reasoning.

He gestured at the pizza tray and said, “Then why are you serving food?” Because I’m feeding my family, dude.

Luckily, his wife had caught on by this point.

His wife finally came over, looked at me, then at the group of actual employees in black uniforms, and just said, “Oh my god, not again,” before dragging him off.

Some people really ought to start paying more attention.

What did Reddit think?

Bold of anyone to assume this man actually learned anything from this exchange.

This kind of mistaken identity seems to happen so frequently they should make a line of attire just to try and get ahead of it.

This guy didn’t appear to have the best grasp of the trampoline park’s chain of command.

Hopefully the guy’s wife ended up steering him back in the right direction.

By the time this interaction was finished, the whole room could feel the secondhand embarrassment.

Apparently this wasn’t this dude’s first time antagonizing a total stranger.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.