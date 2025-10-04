Blackstone Grill Owner Shows How He Cooks Scrambled Eggs With Ease. – ‘You don’t have to beat these things with a fork.’

Now, that’s cookin’!

A TikTokker named Jay took to TikTok and showed viewers how he cooks eggs on his Blackstone grill when he camps with his family.

Jay showed viewers an egg and said, “So this is a regular egg. I’ll let you see the regular egg. What if I was to tell you that you don’t have to beat these things with a fork?”

The TikTokker cracked the egg on to his grill and let it cook on the flat-top grill.

Jay shook the second egg quickly, cracked it on the grill and, lo and behold, it looked like a scrambled egg.

That is impressive, sir!

Check out the video.

