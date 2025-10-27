Boyfriend Raised Concerns About His Girlfriend’s Child And The Lack Of Financial Support She’s Getting, But She Told Him It’s None Of His Business

A true gentleman will care for his partner’s child even if it’s not his.

This man has been dating his girlfriend for three years.

He later discovered that her child’s father was his former roommate, who wasn’t providing any financial support.

When he tried airing his opinion about this, she dismissed him and told him it’s not his business.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH Broke Up with Girlfriend because she Refused to Go After my Former Roommate for Child Support I (24M) have been dating my ex-girlfriend (23F) for 3 years now. When we first started dating, she told me that she had previously dated my roommate (29M). Okay, all that is in the past. After 2 years together, she introduced me to her child.

This man realized that the father of his girlfriend’s child isn’t providing child support.

Now, we are at the 3-year mark and discussing moving in together. After talking about moving in together, she finally told me that my former roommate is the father of her child. I was not bothered by that. Until I realized that he has never once talked about his child or anything about child support. I know that he works as a gas station cashier. So I began to wonder how he could afford rent and groceries on top of child support.

When he asked her about it, she told him it’s not his business.

I asked my ex-girlfriend if he was helping with their child. She said, “No, I choose to raise (child) on my own.” I thought that was stupid, because she doesn’t earn much herself as a caregiver for obese individuals. I brought up going after him for child support since that’s the bare minimum. She got angry and told me to mind my own business.

She also said he’s being a jerk for trying to meddle in her child’s affairs.

I figured since we were discussing moving in together, then her child would become my business. I thought I was looking out for their welfare, but I guess not. She said I was being a jerk and that I have no say when it comes to her child. I told her she should be doing better for her child.

So, he decided to break up with her.

I then broke up with her. Why put time into a relationship with someone who has a child if I’m not allowed to look out for that child’s welfare? I also moved in with my parents until I can find a place to rent myself or a new roommate. AITA for ending the relationship?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short but valid remark.

I see some red flags, says this one.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, this user says they’d also break it off.

Sometimes, caring for a child’s well-being means making difficult personal choices.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.