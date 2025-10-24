Boyfriend Used To Pick His Girlfriend Up From Work, But Now That She’s Taking Uber Instead, He Feels Bad

Imagine dating someone who doesn’t have their own car.

Would you offer to drive them to and from work if it weren’t too inconvenient for you, or would you let them find another way to get there, like Uber or Lyft?

In this story, one boyfriend used to drive his girlfriend home from work, but then he started putting pressure on her to get her own car.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Stopped picking up my girlfriend AITAH? (Background) I (25M) She (25F). She lives with her mom 30 mins away. (Story) We started dating late January 2022. At that time she had a car and 2 jobs. Everything was fine until a year later, her car got repossessed. She downgraded to one job.

Since then, I mostly pick her up from work. If not then her mother or Uber/Lyft. Everything we do I pay majority of the entertainment, food and even when we travel. I instructed her to save money and start building her credit so that she can get back on her feet. I told her how she can build her credit because I have great credit. I have sent helpful tik toks that’ll work and even reconstructed her resume. there was a period where we looked at cars at one place and we also send each other online links to cars.

Summer 2024 I bought me a car to replace my car #2.(another story) She didn’t drive it for long because my car #1 (main) ended up being a comprehensive loss. So now I’m stuck driving car #2 as my main and still picking her up. November 2024 I bought another car to use as my main and I let her drive car #2. All she had to pay for is gas. I had the maintenance/service, insurance and taxes covered. Summer 2025 I started charging $150 to really put it on the side for her, I told her it’s for insurance. Fast forward to August 2025, she get into an accident with car #2.(not at fault) Few days go by she’s fully recovered and back to working.

I asked how much she had saved, and she tells me almost 1k. I became mentally exhausted after hearing that. Days go by and that’s all that’s been on my mind, so I asked her how’s the car shopping. And she says she hasn’t found anything yet. Long conversation short she tells me if she doesn’t ask for rides, don’t pick her up and she doesn’t want anymore inconveniences for me.

She’s still scared to drive but still looking and car coming up soon. It’s been a week and she’s been taking Lyft home after work. I feel lowkey bad, AITA?

