Bride Had A Strict Policy When It Came To Plus Ones For Her Wedding, But When Her Sister Found Out That She Wasn’t An Exception To The Rule, She Threw An Unprecedented Tantrum

AITA for not letting my sister bring her new boyfriend to my wedding? I am a 28-year-old woman, and I am getting married in two months. It’s going to be a pretty small wedding – about fifty guests max, mostly family and close friends. My fiancé and I agreed that because of budget and space, only serious partners (like married/engaged/long-term relationships) would be allowed a plus-one. But here’s the problem: my younger sister (25, female) has been dating a new guy for literally three weeks.

She texted me saying she’s bringing him to the wedding, and I told her no, because the rule has always been that plus-ones are for long-term partners. She freaked out and said I was being controlling, that she should get to bring whoever she wants because she’s my sister. She accused me of “not wanting her to be happy” and said she won’t come to the wedding at all if her boyfriend isn’t invited. I told her I’d be sad if she missed it, but the rule applies to everyone. Even my maid of honor isn’t bringing her casual boyfriend because she respects the boundary.

Now my parents are pressuring me to “just let her bring him” so there’s no drama at the wedding. They think it’s “just one more plate of food” and not worth the fight. But to me, it feels unfair to change the rule just for her, especially when I already told other guests no. AITA?

