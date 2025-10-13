Bride Insisted Her 95-Year-Old Grandma Should Be At Her Wedding, But There Was Only One Way This Would Be Possible, And It Made Her Uncle Very Unhappy

When you get married, it’s understandable that you want all your closest friends and family there to be part of the special occasion.

AITA for making my uncle leave my wedding early? My husband and I had about 100 guests at our recent wedding. It was an amazing celebration that went on until 2 am. However, I really wanted my grandmother, who is 95 and in a wheelchair, to be able to experience as much of the wedding as possible.

My grandmother has two children, my mother and my uncle (let’s call him Jack).

As my mother recently had surgery and had to attend the wedding in a wheelchair herself, there was no way for her to pick up my grandmother and bring her back home. My grandmother does not trust anyone else but her children to take her (she needs help getting up the stairs into her apartment, which is not an easy task). Before the wedding, Jack said he would not drive my grandmother home, because she would want to go home early and he would miss so much of the reception.

As there was no other way for my grandmother to be there, I called Jack myself and asked him to drive my grandmother home. He finally agreed. My grandmother ended up staying a lot longer than we expected, until after dinner and the first dance, about 9:30 pm.

However, after the wedding, Jack said that having to drive my grandmother home ruined the whole day for him and that he could not enjoy the wedding at all. Was I wrong for making my uncle leave my wedding early? AITA?

It’s really nice that Jack wanted not only to attend the wedding, but also stay to enjoy the celebrations for as long as possible.

And it’s understandable that the fact that he had to effectively care for his mother, meaning that he could not have a drink or stay for as long as he would have liked, made the day much less enjoyable for him.

But to turn around and say this directly to the bride straight after the wedding is a little mean-spirited too.

It’s a really tough spot that her uncle found himself in.

Understandably he wanted to enjoy his niece’s wedding, so being a carer for the day rather than a guest must have made him feel less important, as well as less free to relax into the occasion.

It’s a shame that her grandmother was unwilling to accept help from others, putting everyone in an impossible situation.

She needs support – and it can’t always be from her two children.

