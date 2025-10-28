Bride-To-Be Lost Her Firefighter Father On 9/11, So Current And Retired Members Of His Firehouse Showed Up For Her Wedding In This Heartwarming Video

9/11 was one of the most tragic events in American history, and it is still impacting the world today in many ways, big and small.

This beautiful bride-to-be was just a child when she lost her father, who was a firefighter, on 9/11, but he was definitely there in spirit on her big day.

She made this video that shows her in a beautiful wedding dress, walking out of her hotel. The caption says, “My dad couldn’t show up to my wedding because he was taken from us on September 11th. So look who did…”

As she walks outside, she sees a firetruck with a bunch of firefighters.

The caption reads, “New and retired firefighters from my dad’s firehouse, Rescue One.”

She is clearly touched by the fact that they are here for her. It is a heartwarming moment.

The caption then switches to, “I finally understand why they say, ‘It’s a brotherhood.’ I know my dad was smiling down, knowing I was taken care of.”

What a wonderful way to show up for this young lady who lost so much.

The video ends with the caption, “Thank you for never forgetting, FDNY.”

It is so sad to think about how much so many lost on that day, and their loss continues to be felt today.

@kristin_schnacky I couldn’t hold it in…thank you for honoring my dad FDNY ❤️🚒 @FOLLOW THE BRIDE ♬ Rescue – Lauren Daigle

The commenters have a lot of memories as well.

This person did a project on her father in school.

Here is someone else who lost their father on 9/11.

This person lost a friend that day.

