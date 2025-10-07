Her Brother’s Fiancée Made Some Disrespectful Comments, So This Bride-To-Be Told Her She’s Not Welcome At Her Wedding

Boundaries are hard enough to set with strangers, but the stakes feel even higher when it’s family.

So, what would you do if your brother’s partner openly mocked your relationship in front of everyone, making you and your future spouse feel belittled?

Would you brush it off?

Or would you lay down the law, even if it meant causing drama at your own wedding?

In this story, one bride-to-be finds herself in this very situation and decides not to let it slide.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my brother’s fiancée she’s not welcome at my wedding? I (21F) am engaged to my fiancée (21M). We’ve been together since our first year of college and are planning our wedding for next spring. My older brother (28M) has been dating his girlfriend “Sally” (27F) for about a year and a half. We’ve never really been close, but I’ve always been polite because I know he likes her a lot. Everything blew up at a family dinner last week when my fiancée and I were talking about wedding planning and how stressful it’s been. My brother’s girlfriend kind of laughed and said something about how if we don’t work out, at least we’ll get cute photos for Instagram out of it.

I just stared at her because, really? Then she added how she doesn’t get why we even need to get married so young when we “barely know who we are yet,” and we should give it two more years. My fiancée and I have been dating for three years, our wedding isn’t for another six months, and yeah, maybe we’re young, but he’s the most important person in my life. Not to mention my fiancée was right THERE. He went quiet, and I felt completely humiliated.

Later that night, I texted Sally, saying she crossed a line, and I don’t want her at my wedding if she’s going to say things like that about me and my fiancée. My brother blew up my phone, saying I’m overreacting, that she was just being honest, and that I’m ruining the family dynamic by “banning” her. Now my parents are split. My mom thinks I’m right to set boundaries, but my dad says excluding her will cause drama that overshadows the whole wedding. So now I’m stuck. My fiancée says he’ll support me either way, but I can tell he feels awkward about the whole thing. He’s also pretty introverted, and he’s the type to make others feel comfortable while neglecting himself, which I don’t want him to feel like he has to do for our own wedding. AITA?

