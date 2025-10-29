Careless Younger Siblings Lost Their Keys, So They Expected Their Older Brother To Take An Hour Long Train Ride To Unlock The Door

Isn’t it in frustrating when the elder siblings gets blamed for the younger siblings’ mistakes?

This young man shares how his siblings lost their house keys and wanted him to drop everything to travel an hour home to let them in the house.

He refused to do it, and everyone is mad at him. Now, he’s not sure if he messed up or not.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for not coming back from central London to open the house for my siblings? I have 4 siblings, 2 younger and 2 older with my mum and dad. My dad is away on holiday and my mums is not in the city. All of my siblings have been given keys to which each has lost them.

This is where it gets frustrating!

The two younger (15 and 17) arrived home and didn’t have key (one of them lost THAT day so I’m the only one with a key besides my parents). They called me but I’m over 1 hour train ride away. They asked me to come back home but I was with my friends at an event we planned weeks ago. I told them I cannot come home and instead they can come on the train and meet me and I’d give them a key.

UH OH…

They called my mum and my mum told me to come home and give them a key. I explained that I’m not going to leave somewhere I planned due to ALL my siblings incompetence. Instead they can come on the train and meet me. At this point 1 of my older siblings turned up and also wanted to come inside the house. We went back and forth and I basically told I don’t care they can stand outside forever and wait for me to come home or they can come to me now as it is their fault. I told her it’s not my problem and I ended the call.

There was another way to get in the house.

Now my dad and all my siblings are mad at me. In the end they called a locksmith to change the lock within an hour and went into the house. They think I was “rude” for allowing them to stand there alone (my older sibling (21) was with them after 20 mins). They also want me to pay back the money for the locksmith. I don’t think I’m going crazy? Because this is MAD.

He’s so annoyed!

AITAH? I really do NOT think so because my family has been blowing up my phone and calling me names. I’m currently staying at a friends cos it’s quite clear I’m not welcome back.

UH OH… That sounds like a lot of drama!

Why would they be so careless with their keys?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks it is best to get a digital lock!

This user thinks the parents need to find a solution here!

Exactly! This user knows none of it is this guy’s fault!

This user can’t understand why this guy has to suffer.

Exactly! This user thinks everyone’s unreasonable towards this guy.

His family is being so unreasonable!

f you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.