Cashier Encountered A Customer With A Random Strange Story About Being Held Captive For 40 Years, And Finally Being Saved By Amazon

One of the Weirdest… I am a cashier at large grocery chain. It’s about 6 pm, and my shift is almost over. A normal looking middle-aged lady comes on my line. We exchange pleasantries, and I begin to ring up her order. She goes to the back and bags. All good.

She asks how long I’ve been working there. She tells me she also worked at a competitor for 11 years and liked it. So she pays, and I give her her receipt. Then, she begins to tell me she was enslaved by the U.S. government for 40 years.

I wasn’t sure I heard her correctly so I said, “Say again.” She goes on about how she was in forced labor with no pay for 40 years. Then, they started to pay her 1/2 pay. She went on to say she now gets double pay and was pulled out by Amazon. She also said there were thousands like her.

At that point, I had another customer to tend to. I would have loved to ask her how she worked at the grocery store while enslaved by the government. But I didn’t have the time.

