Cashier Endured A Rude Customer’s $800 Grocery Haul, But When Customer Insulted Her In Another Language, She Nearly Lost Her Cool

Every retail worker has that one bad shift that makes them question their career choices.

For this cashier, it happened when a customer with an $800 order came in with a rotten attitude.

But when the customer resorted to insults in another language, it was the cashier’s final straw.

Talking about me in another language So it’s about half an hour into my shift and this four-cart full order comes through my line. I get to it and the lady starts being rude.

She got a few pairs of headphones and decided she didn’t want them, so instead of giving them to me, she just put them on top of the soda cooler at the end of my register. Instantly annoyed. Next, she has this broken bag of shrimp and yells at me to get her a new one. I faked a smile as my supervisor went to go get her a new one.

I’m nearing the end of her order, and this lady tells me to hurry the **** up and that she’s in a hurry. Uh, lady, the total is almost at $800. Why would you go do big shopping like this when you’re in a hurry? That doesn’t make sense. Finally, I get her stuff scanned and ask if she would like any bags.

She says 30, so I add those and go to get the bags when I see I don’t have any. I ask my coworker for them and he gets them for me. She started yelling at him about how he better count them out. He did. I get her out of my line, thankfully, and she starts going on about something in Spanish.

Now, my coworker also speaks Spanish and later told me that she was talking about how awful I was. Hmmm, well I was being my normal self. But god forbid I do that, right? I need a vacation.

