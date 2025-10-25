Cat Follows Woman Home On A Rainy Night, And Even Though She Thinks She Knows Who The Owners Are, She’s Thinking About Giving The Cat To Someone Else

Imagine walking your dogs on a rainy night when a cat you’ve never seen before follows you home.

Would you leave the cat outside to fend for itself, or would you bring it inside to make sure it’s safe?

In this story, one pet owner brings the cat inside, but she’s conflicted about what to do next.

Her top priority is making sure the cat is safe, but that might not be the right thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for stealing a cat It’s a rainy night, it’s been raining for a few days now, I was taking my dog for a walk and i heard nonstop meowing. I approached to make sure the cat wasn’t hurt, he wasn’t which was a relief. I give him some love and attention. He is a very sweet cat without a leash. I walk away and he stays following me. Little dude follows me all the way home.

She tried to keep the cat safe and see if she could find his owner.

I took him in because he’s a tuxedo cat and it’s late and raining. I don’t want him to get sick or worse get ran over. I post in my neighborhood community a little “is he anyone’s?” shout out with a couple pictures attached. I already have two other cats and i don’t know what this cat has on don’t have on him so i keep him in my bathroom with a litter box some food(he was really hungry he finished the bowl) and some water with a blanket for sleep. Morning comes i start getting a few replies from the post, one says “good luck finding him a rescue none of them are taking cats rn” another says “me and my husband have been wanting a cat for a while, if you don’t find his owner we will gladly take him” and the other one says “me and my husband go for walks and sometimes different cats will follow us around and eventually go home. we suspect he is from this address from the neighbor community that leaves their garage open so their cats can come and go. I would try reaching out to them.” (this is not exactly how those comments were worded i summarized them so it could all fit on the post).

If that house is the owner, she doesn’t want the cat to go back home.

So here’s how i’m torn in which decision to make. I don’t want to return him to that house because where we live there’s A LOT of deadly diseases for cats from ticks and all. Most places will not let you adopt if you plan on keeping the cat “indoor/outdoor” It’s been storming for days and they still let their cats out and about, little guy was a hill and a block away from home meowing like crazy.

She’s not sure what to do.

I don’t believe that’s a good environment for any cat to be in, it is bad “parenting”. I want to contact the nice couple who have been wanting a cat and lie saying I didn’t find their owner so that they can have him because I know he would be taken care of. AITA for not trying to contact the possible original owners?

That’s a tough one. She could take the cat to the vet to see if he’s chipped.

If not, I say give the cat to the family who would take care of him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good point.

Here’s a good suggestion.

This person explains why cats shouldn’t be outside.

Here’s another suggestion.

She really should try to find the owner.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.