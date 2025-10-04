October 4, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Citizens Of Glacier View, Alaska Celebrate July 4 By Launching Cars Off Of A Cliff

by Matthew Gilligan

cars driving off cliffs

TikTok/@raarupadventures

Folks, this is what America is all about!

Driving cars off of cliffs to celebrate our freedom and our independence!

I’m not exaggerating when I say that I hope this becomes a trend in every state across our great union.

A woman named Deborah posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how the town of Glacier View, Alaska celebrates the Fourth of July.

woman looking at a camera

TikTok/@raarupadventures

In the text overlay, Deborah wrote, “When you move to Alaska and now this is how you celebrate the 4th of July.”

And boy, does this spectacle look like fun!

car flying off a cliff

TikTok/@raarupadventures

People launch cars off of cliffs while folks hang out and celebrate our nation’s birthday.

What else do you really need, huh?

car driving off a cliff

TikTok/@raarupadventures

Take a look at the video.

@raarupadventures

💥Alaska’s Glacier View 4th of July Car Launch🚙 (save for next year!) 🏔️ Each year on the 4th of July Glacier View hosts their annual Car Launch! People line up by 8:00am to watch the afternoon festivities and wow – is it entertaining 🤣 this year they had tickets ($30 each) to limit the amount of spectators. 💭Have you ever seen anything like this?!🤣 Be sure to follow @RaarupAdventures for more unique Alaska stays + experiences! 🏔️ #alaskasummer #4thofjuly #carlaunch #glacierview

♬ Born in the U.S.A. – Bruce Springsteen

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 5.02.51 PM Citizens Of Glacier View, Alaska Celebrate July 4 By Launching Cars Off Of A Cliff

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 5.03.11 PM Citizens Of Glacier View, Alaska Celebrate July 4 By Launching Cars Off Of A Cliff

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 01 at 5.03.24 PM Citizens Of Glacier View, Alaska Celebrate July 4 By Launching Cars Off Of A Cliff

THIS. LOOKS. AWESOME.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter