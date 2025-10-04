Citizens Of Glacier View, Alaska Celebrate July 4 By Launching Cars Off Of A Cliff

Folks, this is what America is all about!

Driving cars off of cliffs to celebrate our freedom and our independence!

I’m not exaggerating when I say that I hope this becomes a trend in every state across our great union.

A woman named Deborah posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how the town of Glacier View, Alaska celebrates the Fourth of July.

In the text overlay, Deborah wrote, “When you move to Alaska and now this is how you celebrate the 4th of July.”

And boy, does this spectacle look like fun!

People launch cars off of cliffs while folks hang out and celebrate our nation’s birthday.

What else do you really need, huh?

Take a look at the video.

@raarupadventures 💥Alaska’s Glacier View 4th of July Car Launch🚙 (save for next year!) 🏔️ Each year on the 4th of July Glacier View hosts their annual Car Launch! People line up by 8:00am to watch the afternoon festivities and wow – is it entertaining 🤣 this year they had tickets ($30 each) to limit the amount of spectators. 💭Have you ever seen anything like this?!🤣 Be sure to follow @RaarupAdventures for more unique Alaska stays + experiences! 🏔️ #alaskasummer #4thofjuly #carlaunch #glacierview ♬ Born in the U.S.A. – Bruce Springsteen

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

THIS. LOOKS. AWESOME.

