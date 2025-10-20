College Student Asked His Aunt To Dump Her Baby’s Bathwater After Every Bath Time, But She Refused And Told Him To Do It Himself

Living with family can sometimes lead to small but frustrating inconveniences.

This college student shares a home with his aunt and her young daughter.

Each morning, he notices that the baby’s bathtub is left full of dirty water in the shower.

He finds this very inconvenient because it slows down his shower time and morning routine, but when he brought it up to his aunt, she was not on his side.

AITA for asking my aunt to move her daughter’s bathtub. I’m a 19-year-old man in college. My aunt has a daughter who’s over a year old. She’ll give her a bath in her little tub every so often. When she does, she leaves the tub full of dirty water in the shower overnight. This is an inconvenience, because I usually shower in the morning before class, so in the morning, I have to pick up this bathtub full of water and move it out of the shower so that I can use the shower.

This college boy asked his aunt if she could dump the water after her baby’s bath time.

Today, I noticed my aunt was getting ready to give her daughter a bath, so I asked her, “When you’re done giving her a bath, can you please dump the water? Please do not leave it in the shower because I plan on showering in the morning.”

She said, “I don’t really have time to because I’m busy and I still have to feed her. Can’t you just dump it in the morning before you shower?” Yeah, I could dump it, but it’s an inconvenience. I just wanna quickly shower and get everything ready before I leave. It’s annoying to wake up to shower and have to deal with a tub full of dirty bath water.

Now, she’s mad at him for not being willing to do it for her.

She got annoyed at me that I wasn’t willing to just deal with it in the morning. I understand that taking care of a baby can be stressful for new parents, but she has her husband and my grandma to help take care of her. So I don’t really understand how asking for this simple favour is unreasonable. So, am I the jerk?

Just because you have a baby doesn’t mean you forget about your other responsibilities.

