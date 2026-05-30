May 30, 2026 at 2:46 am

A Golden Retriever Has a Surprisingly Gentle Reaction Whenever He Sees Deer on His Walks

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a park

TikTok/@thegoldenpupduke

Folks, you’re about to meet a very, very good boy.

He’s a Golden Retriever named Duke and his owner posted a video of him on TikTok that shows why he is truly a gentleman.

dog in a park

TikTok/@thegoldenpupduke

In the video, Duke sits down every time he sees a deer.

The text overlay reads, “POV: Your dog politely sits every time we pass a deer on our walks.”

What a sweet guy!

dog in a park

TikTok/@thegoldenpupduke

The video’s caption reads, “Duke says, ‘If not friend, why friend-shaped?'”

That’s a good question…

dog in a park

TikTok/@thegoldenpupduke

Check out the video.

@thegoldenpupduke

Duke says if not friend why friend shaped #goldenretrieverlife #dogsoftiktok #fyp #goldenretriever #foryoupage

♬ Second Chances – Gregory Alan Isakov

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.20.51 PM A Golden Retriever Has a Surprisingly Gentle Reaction Whenever He Sees Deer on His Walks

Another viewer shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.21.16 PM A Golden Retriever Has a Surprisingly Gentle Reaction Whenever He Sees Deer on His Walks

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.21.41 PM A Golden Retriever Has a Surprisingly Gentle Reaction Whenever He Sees Deer on His Walks

Is he a good boy, or what?!?!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

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