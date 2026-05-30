A Golden Retriever Has a Surprisingly Gentle Reaction Whenever He Sees Deer on His Walks

Folks, you’re about to meet a very, very good boy.

He’s a Golden Retriever named Duke and his owner posted a video of him on TikTok that shows why he is truly a gentleman.

In the video, Duke sits down every time he sees a deer.

The text overlay reads, “POV: Your dog politely sits every time we pass a deer on our walks.”

What a sweet guy!

The video’s caption reads, “Duke says, ‘If not friend, why friend-shaped?'”

That’s a good question…

Check out the video.

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TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared a photo.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Is he a good boy, or what?!?!