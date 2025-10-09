College Student Gets Ready For Her Shift Late At Night, But Her Dorm Mate Keeps Complaining That It Wakes Her Up

Living in a shared dorm room is far from an ideal living situation, but it often works fine.

But sometimes it doesn’t if you have a different schedule from your roommate.

See how this student feels about it.

AITA for leaving my shared dorm room in the middle of the night? I am in my third year of college and I live in a shared dorm with a roommate and I also work. I leave for work anywhere from 1-4am, depending on the start time needed to get the work done before the cutoff.

She has a good system for getting out quietly.

I do this 5-6 days per week. I have a vibrating wrist alarm that wakes me up and I pack a bag of everything I need before I go to sleep. I wake up and I slip out of the room to get ready in the shared bathroom and then I go to work.

But it’s not working for her dorm mate.

It’s only been a couple weeks in the dorms and my roommate has been complaining that I am waking her up and I can’t keep doing this. She says the light from the hall when I open the door wakes her up and she can’t go back to sleep. I have offered multiple times to buy her a good sleep mask! She refuses and says she doesn’t want to wear one and shouldn’t have to. I need to work and changing jobs is not a viable option, so I’m going to have to keep doing this. AITA for leaving for work in the early hours of the morning when I am in a shared dorm room?

Here is what people are saying.

It’s not jail!

She should be grateful for this.

Exactly. What a diva.

Mediation would be good.



I’m sure she does things that annoy you!

I lived at home with my parents and sister when I was a university student. Way better.

