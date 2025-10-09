College Student Gets Ready For Her Shift Late At Night, But Her Dorm Mate Keeps Complaining That It Wakes Her Up
Living in a shared dorm room is far from an ideal living situation, but it often works fine.
But sometimes it doesn’t if you have a different schedule from your roommate.
See how this student feels about it.
AITA for leaving my shared dorm room in the middle of the night?
I am in my third year of college and I live in a shared dorm with a roommate and I also work.
I leave for work anywhere from 1-4am, depending on the start time needed to get the work done before the cutoff.
She has a good system for getting out quietly.
I do this 5-6 days per week.
I have a vibrating wrist alarm that wakes me up and I pack a bag of everything I need before I go to sleep.
I wake up and I slip out of the room to get ready in the shared bathroom and then I go to work.
But it’s not working for her dorm mate.
It’s only been a couple weeks in the dorms and my roommate has been complaining that I am waking her up and I can’t keep doing this.
She says the light from the hall when I open the door wakes her up and she can’t go back to sleep.
I have offered multiple times to buy her a good sleep mask! She refuses and says she doesn’t want to wear one and shouldn’t have to.
I need to work and changing jobs is not a viable option, so I’m going to have to keep doing this.
AITA for leaving for work in the early hours of the morning when I am in a shared dorm room?
Here is what people are saying.
It’s not jail!
She should be grateful for this.
Exactly. What a diva.
Mediation would be good.
I’m sure she does things that annoy you!
I lived at home with my parents and sister when I was a university student. Way better.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.