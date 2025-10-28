College Student Invited Friends Over To Celebrate Her Roommate’s Birthday, But Her Roommate Did Not Appreciate It

Living with roommates can sometimes be a struggle.

What would you do if your roommate got mad at your for inviting people over without telling her first, but then she did the same thing to you?

AITA for setting rules for my roommate? My roommate (18F) and I (19F) were really close when we started college. We shared our food, appliances, and whatnot. It was going great until I invited people over for her birthday. She got angry at me, saying it wasn’t my place to invite people to our dorm room without telling her. I apologized for that.

A few weeks go by, and we aren’t as close, but we still are chill with each other. She is now best friends with the girl I invited for her birthday. Even though she got mad at me for inviting her, now, they are best friends because of me. They are rude to me when we go out and just leave me out. I just go along with it, I guess.

Yesterday, I got to my dorm after my classes and there were people over. They took over the entire dorm room as my dorm is very small. I couldn’t move around or get my clothes with them there. They acted like I was a bother to them in my own dorm room. They were obnoxious and loud, so I couldn’t study.

I left and went to a friend’s dorm which was 10 minutes away. I got back around 11, and they were still there. I told my roommate to kick them out as I have an exam early tomorrow. After they left, I asked my roommate if she could please tell me if there are people over after 8 o’clock. She freaked out, saying I have no right to tell her who she invites over. I said I just don’t want to be uncomfortable and not be able to study in my own dorm.

I brought up how she got mad at me for inviting people over before. She said that was different, when really based on her rules, I could have invited them as it’s my dorm. She just got angry and went to bed. I’m wondering if I was the jerk for setting that rule with her or if I was reasonable.

Some roommates can be fine with rules… until those rules apply to them.

