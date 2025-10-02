College Student Refused To Let A Stranger Stay In Her Apartment, And Now Her Roommate Is Giving Her The Third Degree

In this day and age, having privacy where you live has become a privilege, not a right.

What would you do if your roommate pressured you to let strangers in your space when they weren’t there to receive them?

One girl asked for insight on how to handle exactly this situation. Here are the details.

AITA for not letting my roommate’s friend into my apartment when I was alone?

I (20F) and my roommate Sarah (21F) are currently living in an apartment geared towards college students (which we both are) together.

Sarah ended up going home for the summer, and a couple of weeks ago, before she had moved back in, she called me, asking if she could let a friend into the apartment.

I, assuming she meant into the building’s lobby, agreed (for context you need a fingerprint to get in if the leasing office is closed, which it was).

That’s not what her friend meant.

I assumed the friend was maybe visiting another friend, and was honestly a little confused, but the request didn’t seem too unreasonable.

Sarah later called, explaining that she actually wanted me to let this friend into my apartment to stay the night, since Sarah had given her the key.

I explained that I was very uncomfortable with this, since it was only me in the apartment at that time and I had never met the friend in question.

Since Sarah was not there either I didn’t feel safe with a stranger in the apartment.

Sarah was pretty upset.

Sarah got very angry about this and has been acting very passive aggressive since that night.

She denied that she was mad about it but will not stop complaining about various things she never had a problem with the previous year we lived together.

(The main thing being her complaining about me not cleaning up after myself, which I have been doing).

Part of me wonders if I could have avoided if I let the friend in. I know Sarah thinks I’m a jerk, but am I?

Compromising your own safety is never worth it. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

Everyone unanimously agreed.



Some offered very practical insight.



Here’s some more advice.



Some even cited the law.



And the comments ended on a somber note.



Sounds like the only company from now on will be bad company.

