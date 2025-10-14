College Student Refuses To Let Group Project Partner Redo Finished Work At The Last Minute, But Now He’s Accused of Being Unreasonable

Group projects always seem to come with at least one teammate who waits until the very last second.

So, what would you do if you had already finished your section of the project, but a procrastinating partner suddenly decided they wanted to redo it the night before the deadline?

Would you let them make the changes? Or would you stand firm and protect the work you already completed?

In the following story, one college student finds himself in this exact predicament and refuses to go along with the plan.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not letting my group project partner redo my work after they procrastinated until the last minute? I’m in college and currently working on a group project with two classmates. One of my partners consistently procrastinated and left most of their portion until the night before our deadline. I had already finished my part carefully and shared it with them as a reference. The night before the submission, my classmates messaged me asking if they could completely redo my section because they had a better idea, and I refused their suggestion, because I spent hours researching and writing that part, and it was done according to the project requirements.

He trusts his groupmates, but they can’t change his work.

Letting them redo it at the last minute would’ve been stressful, risky, and unfair to me if something went wrong. It seems my classmates are not getting my point and keep asking me why, and that I should trust them to improve it. Of course, I trust my groupmates. At the same time, the work was already complete, and it wasn’t my responsibility to let them overwrite my effort due to their poor time management. AITA?

