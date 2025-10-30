College Student Was Tired Of Carrying Their Whole Group Project Alone, But When She Set Deadlines For Her Classmate, She Was Accused Her Of Being Too Controlling

Group projects are supposed to be a team effort, but when you get paired with the wrong person, you can end up stuck with all the work.

One college student ended up doing nearly everything for their upcoming presentation while her classmate barely lifted a finger.

So by the time the due date rolled around, her patience was barely hanging on by a thread.

AITA for setting a “deadline” for my classmate to do her part? I’m in a university group project and I’m feeling frustrated with a classmate. I did most of the work: I found the slides, created the document, distributed the topics, and made sure everything was organized.

My classmate has done practically nothing so far.

When I asked her to have her part ready at least a day before the presentation (so we can study and maintain coherence in the presentation), she got offended and started sending me very long messages as if I were attacking her. She said that her way of working and her time should be respected, basically leaving everything until the last minute, while she doesn’t seem to respect other people’s time.

I feel like I’m being reasonable. I’m not demanding perfection, I just want her to complete her part on time so that the presentation goes well.

Also, if I’m going to explain a slide that isn’t mine, I need to know the content she contributed, because it’s the professor who assigns the order of the presentation and who explains each slide.

This means I could do all the work myself to avoid this, but I refuse to do someone else’s work when they contribute almost nothing, since, after all, this is a group project. Now she’s giving me signs that she feels attacked, and I’m getting fed up. AITA for asking something so basic in a group project?

