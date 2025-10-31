Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days, and it seems like it is constantly improving. Not surprisingly, that means many businesses are using it to try to boost their bottom line.

While some people hate this trend, others point out that it is just a faster way of doing what corporations have always done.

Here is an example of that. The video starts with the TikToker outlining a recent viral story, “An employee had a hunch that large language models were DMing him, pretending to be HR recruiters. So, to test this theory, he put in these instructions below me. His theory was true.”

The instructions just tell the AI bots to stop what they are doing and send him a recipe for flan. This is a method that used to work on older AI models.

TikTok/msaintiworkShe continues, “So, why does everyone care about this is because people who have seen this story are starting to get frustrated that bots are messaging them instead of real people. My hot take is that there was no human connection in corporate America to begin with. 80% of people in corporate America sound like bots.”

I mean, she is not at all wrong. She then asks whether there was ever a real human connection, even before AI. She says, “Were people being empathetic, were people caring about one another, or did we all have to take on the same corporate jargon to sound the exact same so that you come off as professional?”

She certainly makes a good point.

Then she says, “Corporate America makes us all sound the same and strips away a lot of makes human quality.”

As someone who has worked in corporate America, I can see where she is coming from.

She continues, “Obviously, to train a bot to be able to do what we saw here, which is send a bunch of hiring messages out, it has to be trained on a subset of data, right? Well, let’s look at the data that it was trained on. Weren’t hiring managers just basically sending out the same exact messages over and over and over again to candidates? Like a bot, but just slower and not automated?”

She is spot on.

She concludes the video by saying, “Corporate America makes us all act like bots. And now they are using bots to automate all of us, I think it is inhumane; it’s horrible.”

It is hard to argue that she is wrong.

On the other hand, those spam messages from recruiters are also very annoying.

The full video is below. Make sure to check it out and see what you think of her point of view.

@msantiwork Most office jobs are not jobs. That’s why I talk so much about this to get people to wake up #corporatehumor #office ♬ original sound – msantiwork

Keep reading and see what the people in her comment section thought of this.

Here is someone saying that the bots may be doing something nefarious.

This person thinks the problem is that now there isn’t a human doing the job, so they are out of work.

Here is a really good point.

Corporate America turns us all into bots.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.