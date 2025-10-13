Computer Store Worker Constantly Has to Put Up With Customers Who Lie And Complain To Try To Get Services For Free, But He Never Gives In To Their Unreasonable Demands

I guess some customers do get away with lying to workers to try to get good deals, but I think you gotta be pretty bold to even try it!

Customers lying to put you in a tough spot. “I work at small store in a large retail chain. The majority of our customers are affluent so you wouldn’t expect extreme cheapness, that expectation is wrong. I work in technology sales and service so I do get to see a lot of customers. I get lots of sales and lots of questions, but a few have always stood out to me. My first story is from last summer. I had just returned from a three week vacation backpacking in the mountains of New Mexico and Colorado. About two hours into my shift I get a phone call.

Here’s how the conversation went.

Me: Hello, Retail Store, town name, my name, how may I help? Customer: Hello, I bought an external hard drive from you last week and I was told that if I bought it you would transfer my files to it and put them on a new computer. Me: We do offer a data backup service where we do just that, it runs for slightly Overpriced Fee dollars. Customer: I was told it would be done for free.

Me: I am unaware of such a service, do you the name of the associate of whom you spoke to? Customer: Yes, myname, it was you. Me: Are you sure? Customer: Yes I remember reading it on your name tag.

Me: I’m sorry, but that is impossible, I have been away for the last three weeks and could not have been able to help you. If you would like to have the data backed up and transferred you can pay for the service. Is there anything else I can assist you with today? The customer then hung up. The next story is at the tech counter of my store. A customer who I had sold a PC to roughly 6 months ago enters and puts his laptop down on the PC.

Me: Hello, what can I help you with today. Customer: I need you to fix my computer. Me: Ok let me take a look to see what is wrong. –The PC would POST but would not go into windows. Me: Ok, it looks like there is an issue with Windows. I can charge you a diagnostic fee that can be credited towards any repairs or to a new PC if your current PC needs to be replaced. I can probably find out what the issue is by tomorrow.

Customer: I bought the PC here, I want it fixed now. I know you have easy click click tap tap methods. I was a little bit startled by his statement… Me: It could be an issue with either the hardware of software. I need to run some tests in order to find out what the exact problem is so that I can fix it. Customer: No I want it fixed NOW!!!

The customer then performs verbal diarrhea on me explaining his life story and how the world has been woe to him. My somewhat-of-a-bonehead manager exits the office swinging his keys in hand. The customer points at me and is calling me incompetent in doing my job. Manager: Sir, I realize you’re in a tough spot and are having trouble. I’ll return the PC for store credit or give you a new one right now. Customer: No, I want it fixed now.

My manager then explains that we can not help him. The customer then says how it will be in the paper that he could not get his PC fixed (lol?). While walking out the door the cashier bids farewell. Cashier: Have a good day sir! Customer: I’m never shopping at storename again! Cashier: Have a good day sir! I just loved how the girl working as cashier had no change in tone after he said that.

Me: Hello, Retail Store townname, myname speaking, how may I help? The customer had a thick Long Island accent, not that there’s anything wrong with people from Long Island, I used to date a girl from there. Customer: Hi, I would like to purchase computer xyz.

Me: Yes we have it on clearance for $320 dollars Customer: Ok, and what comes with it. Me: A trial version of Norton. Customer: That’s it? I want Office. Me: Yes, we have office for $140. Customer: I want the office for free, I’m not paying half the price of the computer on Office.

Me: I’m sorry, but I am unable to do that. Customer: Why not? Me: I’m sorry, I am unable to modify the price on anything. Customer: What do you offer in terms of setting the PC up. Me: We can do (I describe a bunch of services I’d do) for $100. Customer: I want you to do that for me for free like businessname does it. –I know for a fact that the other business we compete with does not offer the service for free… Me: I’m sorry, I am unable to do that for you, you need to pay for the service in order for me to perform it.

Customer: So let me get this straight, I go in and buy the computer and you do nothing to service me as the customer? I saw you helping a customer with a new PC just the other day! Me: No, we do offer a (I describe an offer we give with every PC) with your computer to help you get started. I have customers buy a setup package every day, I was likely just helping another one. Customer: I’ll just go to businessname. Goodbye. She never did. Ironically later that day the customer came in and quietly bought the laptop anyway. My cashier told me a woman with a thick Long Island accent had just bought a certain PC. I was laughing inside.”

