Couple Lets Mutual Friend Stay At Their House While They’re On Vacation, But When They Return, They Realize He Stole All Their Food And Supplements

Helping out a friend can strengthen the relationship, but what would you do if a friend emptied your kitchen while you were away?

This is what happened to a couple in today’s story, and the poster is asking the internet if she is in the wrong for not wanting their friend in need (allegedly) staying with them again after what he did.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not wanting our friend to ever come back to our house after he ate literally everything we owned? My husband and I live abroad. Earlier this year, a mutual acquaintance (let’s call him “K”) reached out, saying he’d been scammed with an apartment rental and had nowhere to stay. At first, we only offered a weekend, but he was polite, helped around the house, and seemed grateful, so we ended up letting him stay the full 20 days he’d asked for.

But he wasn’t the perfect house guest.

During that time, some things rubbed us the wrong way. He never bought groceries, and multiple times he pretended he was going to pay but “forgot his wallet” or claimed he could only use Apple Pay (not accepted at our local supermarket).

He’d eat way more than his share (once my husband and I shared half a pizza and he ate the other pizza and a half without contributing).

They did him another favor.

Still, we felt bad for him, so we let it go. We stayed friendly, and a few months later we were planning a 17-day trip. Since he was struggling with rent, we offered him to stay at our place in exchange for taking care of our dog. I even wrote a Google Doc with instructions for the house, dog care, gym access, etc. I told him he could eat anything that was going to expire (fruit, veggies, yogurt, etc.).

He completely ignored the guidelines.

When we came back… EVERYTHING was gone. And I mean everything. The entire fridge, freezer, pantry. He finished two jars of jam, a jar of peanut butter, a giant Costco bottle of olive oil, condiments, rice, snacks, cheese, even my husband’s supplements (creatine, protein, collagen). He completely destroyed a ceramic pan. He consumed things that usually last us six months in just 2 weeks. I honestly suspect he might have taken stuff with him because it’s insane how much was missing.

Talking didn’t help.

I didn’t confront him except to ask him to replace the pan, which he mocked me about (“it’s just a pan, why are you making it a big deal?”). I felt deeply disrespected. Now he keeps texting me, acting like nothing happened, and wants to hang out. I told my husband I don’t want him in our home ever again. My husband says I’m being too harsh, and if he wants to stay friends, that’s his choice, but I feel completely taken advantage of and disrespected. AITA?

If he did this once, he will do it again – he was just testing the grounds.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Exactly.

Some advice.

It’s more than suspicious.

Not a real friend.

Con artists do exist and adapt to each person.

No one consumes an entire bottle of olive oil in one week.

