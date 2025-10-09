Couple Paid For A Designated Parking Spot, But While Random People Keep Using It, The Manager Told Them To Just Park In Another Lot

Everyone wants to solve things in a friendly way. But it’s not always possible.

AITA If I have a car towed that’s parked in my spot? My husband and I are currently on a little beach getaway and are staying at a new place. Upon arrival we found someone parked in our designated spot. They happened to come out as we were standing there trying to contact the property manager and happily moved. We went out for a bit and when we came back a new car was once again in our spot.

They tried solving the issue diplomatically.

We called and got a hold of the property manager and asked if they could do anything. They said that we could park in a spot with no designated room (which doesn’t exist) or park in a business parking lot they own around the corner. There are no extra spots in this lot and it is very small. The parking lot itself is kinda sketchy and dark and not visible from the property, but that’s where we had to go. Because I’m a halfway decent person I didn’t park in someone else’s designated spot. I feel like that is just common sense and decency.

Truthfully, at least two of the rooms do not have assigned spaces, but if I were in those rooms I would have called and figured out a solution instead of stealing someone’s spot.

The manager’s “solution” isn’t working for her.

I should also mention that I am in my first trimester and this is causing me so much stress because I’m worried about my car when I should just be relaxing. I’m also just gassy and crampy and uncomfortable and don’t feel like walking farther. We’re supposed to put tags on our cars when we park and they never put theirs on (which coincidentally would indicate which room they were staying in). I haven’t left a note yet I’m waiting to see if they leave tomorrow at any point and I can get my spot back but I feel like if I paid for a parking spot, I shouldn’t have to fight for one. Should I call a towing company and have them removed? AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It shouldn’t be her trying to solve the issue.

Another suggestion.

Good idea.

Another reader chimes in.

Probably.

They’re paying for it, they should be the ones using it.

The manager’s response is absurd.

