Courtesy Clerk Unknowingly Bagged Two Elderly Customers’ Groceries “The Wrong Way,” So They Lost Their Minds And Went Off On Her

Retail jobs at grocery stores are just as much about handling customers’ moods as they are about handling their groceries.

One courtesy clerk quickly realized that even small gestures like bagging groceries, could trigger major overreactions from the wrong customers.

Interesting experiences as a courtesy clerk My first odd experience working as a courtesy clerk happened very shortly after I started my job. In an elderly man’s eyes, I used one bag too many.

And this man didn’t let this slide.

He then went on about store employees wasting bags. I kid you not about him getting so angry over one bag. He is a frequent customer, and I have used his preferred number of bags every time since that incident, but he always acts like I don’t exist.

Then there was another customer who was just as difficult.

An elderly lady became very angry with me for putting her bagged groceries in her cart. That is part of what I’m paid to do. I put one bag of groceries in her cart. Then she grabbed the bag out of her cart and slammed it angrily on the counter.

I just walked to the next register and bagged groceries over there. The lady accidentally ripped the handle off of a bag while putting them in her cart, which resulted in her screaming “Son of a *****!” super loud.

Some customers just mind their own business and handle bagging on their own.

