Crazy Neighbor Tries To Lecture A Tired Mom About The Neighborhood Kids, But When The Mom Tries To Set Her Straight, The Neighbor’s Outburst Gets Even Worse

Every neighborhood has that one self-appointed watchdog who can’t mind their own business to save their life.

One tired mom met hers when a nosy neighbor showed up on her porch demanding she “do something about her kids.”

The only catch? The kids she was referring to weren’t even hers.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

I Don’t Work Here: Home Edition One recent afternoon, I was home alone. My preteens (11 and 12) had gone to play with some friends at the park across the street. I had been up late the night before, so I was running on fumes. I fell asleep for a lovely, lovely minute in the living room, only to be woken moments later by an angry, loud banging on my front door. I groggily answer it. It’s a neighbor I vaguely recognize.

She, of course, is wearing yoga pants, pushing a jogging stroller with a wee one inside, and has a stellar RBF. “You have the blond kids, right?” she barks. “No, my kids have dark hair like me,” I tell her, wondering what the **** she wants.

“Well, you know them, right? I see them over here all the time.” I tell her that yes, I know them. They are my kids’ friends. “Well, where do they live?” she demands. Now, I’m not about to go giving out private info to strangers, and I can’t remember their exact address anyway.

“They live down that street,” I said, pointing around the corner. “Well, anyway,” she replies, “I just wanted to let you know that I have seen those children, ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS, cross the street without looking.” “Okay,” I said, getting annoyed at this woman, “but they are not my kids.”

“Well, I see them over here all the time. What are you going to do about it? It’s just not safe!” “Again,” I said, “They are not my kids.” “WELL, I have seen them on several occasions! Besides, those kids shouldn’t be at the park by themselves!”

I just stared at her blankly, realizing in my sleepy state that she is a horrible helicopter mom and that she is never going to get off my porch or shut up. “Okayyyyyy,” I said. “Thank you for letting me know!” I then, very gently, closed the door. This was my mistake.

I immediately heard sputtering and yelling. “HOW DARE YOU slam the door in my face! How rude! I demand you open this door this very minute and speak to me!” The yelling continues, and I decide this lady has lost her mind. I decide to go out my back door, leaving her yelling on my porch. I run across the street to the park, see my kids and their blond friends, and tell them to look both ways.

I then ask my kids to come home. I’m afraid crazy lady will show up with her jogging stroller and make a scene. As we are heading home, dang, I run into said crazy lady barreling down the sidewalk toward the park. ****.

“How dare you SLAM the door on me! You are a very rude, horrible person,” she exclaims. “Listen, lady,” I tell her while cutting across my backyard, “those weren’t my kids, but I told them to look both ways. I didn’t mean to slam the door on you or to be rude, but you woke me up to complain about kids that aren’t even mine.” “Well, you didn’t need to be sleeping while your kids are at the park anyway!”

She then stomped off to spread her joy elsewhere, and I wish the story ended there — except I’ve heard from other neighbors she is talking trash about us. She is a lovely gem. Thank goodness she at least isn’t my direct next-door neighbor!

