Customer Arrives After Business Is Closed, But He Doesn’t Seem To Accept The Fact That Means He Can’t Shop

Imagine working at a company at closing time, and a customer arrives shortly after you’re closed for the day.

Would you help the customer out anyway, or would you point out the business hours and send them on their way?

In this story, the employees find themselves in this situation, but sending the customer away is easier said than done.

Let’s read the whole story.

“I don’t know what you’re going to do.” Well. Here I am at my office job at what is considered a landscape supply store. We sell mulch in bulk by the cubic yard. Our customers consist of both commercial landscaping companies and homeowners. We are open every weekday from seven in the morning to four o’clock in the afternoon. Due to past issues with theft, we close and lock our gate right at closing.

If only they had locked the gates a few seconds earlier.

It was four o’clock yesterday and my coworker was locking the gate when a truck drove past him and right in. I was closing up my office when the truck pulled up. The customer got out of the truck and came in to my office. Me: “Hello! I’m sorry but we’re closed.” Customer: “No, you’re not.”

Actually, they are closed.

Me: “Yes. We close at four.” Customer: “I’m getting ten yards of dyed brown mulch.” Me: “Unfortunately, I don’t want to get in trouble with my boss and stay open past closing. I’m sorry. You’ll have to come back tomorrow.” Customer: “Well, I don’t know what you’re going to do. There’s another truck coming in after me.”

Does the word “closed” mean nothing to this guy?

Me: “We are closed. We do open again at seven and someone will definitely load you with some mulch then.” Customer: “I don’t know what you’re going to do. I’m not the last truck coming in.” Me: “Well, we’re closed. So you’ll have to come back tomorrow.”

Their coworker backed them up.

At this moment, my coworker had returned from locking the gate. He tried to tell the employee that we are actually closed. The customer repeated himself about a second truck, but my coworker told him the gate was already locked and they both should return tomorrow. The customer just stared at us for a few seconds before shouting, “WELL I DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’RE GONNA DO,” and stormed out of the office.

That customer sounds crazy!

My coworker went to unlock the gate so the customer could leave. The customer went speeding down to the gate and almost hit my coworker. I told my boss about the incident and luckily, we have security footage. And neither I nor my coworker saw a second truck come in.

I hope that customer didn’t come back in the morning. He sounds a little nuts.

