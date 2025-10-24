Customer Complained About An Ice Cream Cone That This Drive Thru Employee “Breathed On,” So The Manager Handled The Situation

Working in fast food can lead to some truly unforgettable encounters.

If a customer refused to take an item for a ridiculous reason, would you argue with them, get them a new one, or go get your manager?

This woman was working at a drive-through window of a fast-food store.

A customer came up and ordered an ice cream cone, so she prepared one and handed it to her.

Then came a ridiculous complaint.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

“You breathed on it…” I used to work at a fast food restaurant a couple years back. I was handing out food at the drive through. A customer ordered an ice cream cone. She pulled up to the window and I politely attempted to hand her the ice cream.

This woman received a disgusted look and a rude comment.

She gave me a disgusted look and said: “I’m not having that, you just breathed on it. Let me speak to your manager.” I happily accepted and went and told my manager what happened.

The manager gave the customer the same ice cream.

He started laughing and took the ice cream off me. He walked out of the view of the customer and returned with the same ice cream. He said, “There you go, darling. Sorry about that. Here’s a fresh one!” She gave me a wry smile and drove off licking her ‘breathed on’ ice cream.

What a great manager!

Sometimes, a creative solution can solve a customer’s ridiculous complaints.

