Customer Doesn’t Want Purchase Put In A Bag But Still Wants The Bag, But When The Customer Comes Back The Next Day, It Gets Weirder

Sometimes, when people do things that don’t make sense, all you can do is laugh.

Imagine working at a retail store when a customer makes an odd request. Then imagine that same customer coming back to make another request, but when they see you, it gets even weirder.

That’s what one Redditor experienced, and they’re still not sure what the customer was thinking.

See the story below for more.

Bag on the side. Years ago, I was managing a certain gag gift store in the mall — yes, that one. I had a couple with a stroller come through, and as they were checking [out], I was dealing with the lady of the couple. She had purchased a few random items, t-shirt, jewelry, and a couple of other small items. As I rang her up, I grabbed a bag and start placing her things in a bag.

Now, this is where it gets weird.

She says: “I don’t need them in a bag.” I say: “Okay,” and put the bag back.

Cue: odd request.

She says: “But, I want the bag.” We make eye contact, and I look confused. I slowly grab the same bag from under the counter and gently place it on top of her stuff without putting anything in it and say, “Here’s your bag,” still confused…

You’ll never believe this next part.

THE NEXT DAY. The same couple comes back into the store, approaches my assistant manager, where the lady proceeds to ask to speak to the manager. My assistant comes to get me, I walk over to the couple, who I didn’t know was the same couple at the time. The lady sees me and says “NEVER MIND!” and leaves.

The OP doesn’t know what to make of it.

And honestly, to this day I am still just as confused. What was your complaint? I would have liked to hear it. My only thought is that I didn’t read her mind? I don’t get it.

What does Reddit think the customer was there to complain about? Let’s read the comments to see if anyone has any idea.

People speculated this couple was up to no good.

But they admitted they were confused by the couple’s behavior.

People also wondered why the purchases couldn’t go in the bag.

Odd customers are everywhere you work!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.