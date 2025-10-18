Customer Is Upset That Employee Won’t Let Her Buy Unless She Shows Her ID, But She Gets Pretty Embarrassed When They Overhear Her Conversation

Imagine working at a store where you have to check a customer’s ID before allowing them to buy something like alcohol or cigarettes.

What would you do if a customer didn’t have their ID with them?

That’s that situation in this story, and the employee handled the situation well, but the customer did not.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

The look on her face was priceless This was back when I worked at a gas station. A lady came in looking for cigarettes. I asked for her ID, and she said I don’t need it because she’s bought cigarettes there before. I tell her I’ve never seen her before, so unless I see her ID she’s not getting cigarettes. She leave to look in her car for it.

The rules didn’t change while she was at her car.

She comes back without it, saying she must have left it at home, but she’s 28 so she can buy her cigarettes. That’s great, but I still need your ID to prove that. She’s was mad, and storms out of the store.

She did another task while it was slow.

A few moments later, since I had no customers, I take the opportunity to bring a couple garbage bags to the dumpster. People have a habit of parking on the side of the building I walk past to get to the dumpsters. There’s a car parked with the windows opened, it’s the lady from before.

She overheard the woman’s conversation.

I can hear her clear as day complaining about how I’m a witch who doesn’t know how to do my job, among other not so nice things. When I turn around, the passenger she was talking to sees me in the uniform shirt and signals to her friend to shut up. The look on this woman’s face when she realizes I’ve heard a ton of what she was just saying about me was priceless.

That customer can only blame herself. Why doesn’t she just drive home and get her ID instead of complaining to and about the employee?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s how this person handles it when a customer doesn’t have their ID.

I don’t understand why they’re driving without their ID either.

That’s a big fine!

Same.

She can only be mad at herself.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.