Customer Refuses To Show Employee His Drivers License, So They Threaten To Call The Police

If you were told you had to show your ID in order to return an item you wanted to return at a store, would you show your ID or would you argue with the store employee?

In this story, the customer chooses the second option, but the employee knows just how to handle it!

Keep reading for all the details.

Identification please! At the pet store for returns over $25 without a receipt, you need to show ID(drivers licences, state ID, passport, military and even foreign IDs are all ok). Their name and address are put into the system to keep an eye out for fraud. You can guess how this went over. Me: Ok, and because you don’t have a receipt and the return is $50 I’ll need to see your ID. Customer: JUST DO THE DAMN RETURN!

The customer doubles down on not showing an ID.

Me: I can’t, even managers cant over ride the system. Customer: I DON’T HAVE ONE, DRIVERS LICENCES ARE A GOVERNMENT CONSPIRACY!! Me: picks up phone Customer:Wha…what are you doing !?

Apparently, the customer is a liar.

Me:Calling the police, I saw you drive in here and you just told me you don’t have a drivers license. Customer: WAIT! I HAVE ONE, I HAVE ONE! pulls out license Me:finishes returnThank you and have a nice day.

Wow. That customer should’ve just shown his ID or kept his receipt or both.

At least the employee knew how to handle the situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A former retail worker has a question.

He definitely looked foolish.

It’s ridiculous not to have your drivers license with you if you want to rent a car.

This employee shares their experience asking for ID.

Don’t people keep their IDs in their wallets anymore?

