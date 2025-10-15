Customer Service Worker Never Accepts A Regular Customer’s Amazing Tips, So He Gave Her A Christmas Present

It’s good to be a non-aggressive sales person. Customers appreciate it and remember it.

See why a worker’s ethics and pleasant aura paid off.

Good stories should be talked about I worked at a retail store and it wasn’t tipped based, but employees took them anyways. This customer always came to see me when he needed to shop. We worked off commission and everyone would FIGHT to get him to shop with them because not only would he spend thousands at once; he’d give like 50 dollar tips.

But this worker was different.

I never accepted the money from him no matter how much he’d try because it didn’t feel right to me. He was giving his business and I would already make some from helping. I would call him and his wife when we got stuff they might like, help them pick outfits for vacation, I’d listen to their young daughters boy problems, etc. They were a really fun family! “I never feel pressured by you so that’s why I always come and ask for you.

Yet she was rewarded very sweetly, anyway!

You go out of your way to help me and my family but never take it, ” he would tell me and tell everyone else about me. Then, one Christmas, I had a gift bag waiting in the break room when I got to work. He had had given me a gift card and some other nice little gifts with a card that said “Since you can never accept a gift from me, you can’t refuse gifts from Santa.” It’s nice to be nice sometimes!

Here is what folks are saying.

Definitely. This is the way to be.

Well, this is depressing.

Sounds like it!

Aw. Good stories do that!

I’m picturing this customer in a Santa suit.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.