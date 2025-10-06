Customer Tried To Swindle A Hardware Store Employee For A Discount On A Speaker, But When The Employee Refused, The Customer Stormed Out In A Fury

Stores see all kinds of characters come through their doors every day.

“You shouldn’t be allowed to sell this.” Our family-owned hardware store sells other things besides just hardware, like appliances, electronics, and housewares.

Then one day, the employee noticed a customer acting strangely.

Yesterday, I was manning the customer service desk by the appliances and electronics when this middle-aged guy grabbed one of the closeout Bluetooth speakers off the shelf, sat down in one of the outdoor chairs, and started messing with the speaker. He opened the package, grabbed the speaker, connected it with his phone, and started playing music. I just assumed that he was making sure he liked it before he bought it, but he put it back in the packaging and came up to me and complained about it. He’ll be G and I’ll be M.

But it soon became clear this customer wanted to cause trouble.

G: “You really shouldn’t be allowed to sell returned items. It’s dangerous.” M: “Sir, we re-sell returned merchandise all the time and no one has ever complained about it. This speaker is also brand new.” G: “No it’s not, look at these fingerprints. What if someone with diseased hands touched that? You would be spreading it then. What if someone put a tracking device in there, you know? It’s just too dangerous.”

The employee isn’t buying this for a single second.

M: “Sir, I watched you mess with it.” G: “If you’re going to sell it, you should discount it 30%.” M: “Sir, the item is already discounted from $74.99 to $59.99.” G: “Whatever. I’m leaving.”

This employee wasn’t born yesterday, so they immediately caught on to the customer’s scheme.

Obviously, this guy tried to rip us off by guilt-tripping us. Our margin is pretty thin on electronics, so the speaker was discounted as far as we could.

This guy doesn’t sound like a customer they would want around anyway.

What did Reddit think?

Customers often think they hold more power than they actually do.

The customer wants to get smart? Well two can play at that game.

It would have been amusing to watch this employee call the customer’s bluff.

Most reasonable people know employees can’t just give discounts willy nilly.

This employee still handled this infuriating interaction better than most would have.

Some customers don’t need a discount, they need a good reality check.

